ONEOK Field to Host Free World Cup Watch Parties for USA and Mexico Matches

Published on June 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers announced today that ONEOK Field will host a pair of upcoming World Cup watch parties with matches featured on the stadium's large video screen. Admission will be free for both games.

The two matches with watch parties will be:

Thursday, June 18 Mexico vs. South Korea 8:00 p.m. (Gates open at 7:00 p.m.)

Friday, June 19 USA vs. Australia 2:00 p.m. (Gates open at 1:00 p.m.)

Fans will be able to watch the games from the seating bowl or on the playing field. Lawn chairs will not be allowed, but fans are encouraged to bring blankets if they would like to watch the games from the field.

Several food and beverage stands will be open with a wide variety of food, beer and soft drink options available. The following specials will be offered:

75-cent Wings

$4 Driller Dogs

$5 16-ounce Domestic Beers

There will be no outside food or beverages allowed to be brought into the stadium, and all bags will be subject to searches.

Coors Light will be at the match on Friday, June 19 offering fans, ages 21 and over, the chance to win a trip to see the Algeria versus Austria match in Kansas City on Saturday, June 27. The prize package will include two game tickets plus a $500 gift card for travel to the match.







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2026

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