Amarillo Edges Past Springfield in Extras
Published on June 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell in ten innings 4-3 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday night. Springfield mounted a pair of comebacks and held a lead in the seventh but could not come out with the victory.
DECISIONS:
W: Alfred Morillo (2-2)
L: Randel Clemente (1-20)
Ryan Campos comes through to tie the game in the seventh! pic.twitter.com/qipOEOyHpB - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 15, 2026
NOTES:
Mason Molina bounced back after surrendering three runs in the first two innings. He retired the final seven batters he faced, striking out six total.
Ryan Campos went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles.
Rainiel Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored.
Darlin Saladin threw a perfect 1.2 innings in relief.
Sunday was the first game of the series that did not feature a home run.
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, June 16 at Wichita, 6:35 PM
LHP Liam Doyle vs RHP Sam Armstrong
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com
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