Amarillo Edges Past Springfield in Extras

Published on June 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell in ten innings 4-3 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday night. Springfield mounted a pair of comebacks and held a lead in the seventh but could not come out with the victory.

DECISIONS:

W: Alfred Morillo (2-2)

L: Randel Clemente (1-20)

Ryan Campos comes through to tie the game in the seventh! pic.twitter.com/qipOEOyHpB - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 15, 2026

NOTES:

Mason Molina bounced back after surrendering three runs in the first two innings. He retired the final seven batters he faced, striking out six total.

Ryan Campos went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles.

Rainiel Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored.

Darlin Saladin threw a perfect 1.2 innings in relief.

Sunday was the first game of the series that did not feature a home run.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, June 16 at Wichita, 6:35 PM

LHP Liam Doyle vs RHP Sam Armstrong

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2026

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