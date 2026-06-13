Snipe Hunters' Offense Explodes in First Ever Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals, playing as their alternate identity the Ozarks Snipe Hunters for just the second time ever, tallied their first ever win in a 18-3 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday night.

DECISIONS:

W: Ryan Murphy (2-0)

L: Adonys Perez (0-1)

NOTES:

With an announced attendance of 5,077 on Friday, the Springfield Cardinals franchise has now welcomed over seven million fans through the gates dating back to 2005.

Braden Davis struck out six batters in 4.2 innings of work. Springfield has four different pitchers in the top-10 of the Texas League strikeout leaderboard.

Dakota Harris homered in the bottom of the second inning, his seventh longball of the season. He reached a career-high ten last season (2025).

Jose Cordoba launched his third homer in just seven Double-A games, all of which have been solo shots. He homered off a position player later in the game.

Miguel Ugueto cleared the bases with a double in the bottom of the sixth inning to put that Snipe Hunters into double digits.

Jon Jon Gazdar added his fourth homer of the season with a three-run shot in the seventh.

Zach Levenson also homered off a position player in the eighth.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, June 13 vs Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6:35 PM

Ozarks Snipe Hunters Night, Vision Clinic JJ Wetherholt MVP Bobblehead (2,000), Post-Game Drone Show, Post-Game Snipe Hunt

RHP Chen-Wei Lin (1-2, 4.40) vs RHP Ashton Izzi (2-2, 4.84)

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026

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