Amarillo Roster Moves: 6.12
Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
Please see below for roster moves for Amarillo Sod Poodles on June 12, 2026.
MOVES
Transferred Jonatan Bernal from Amarillo to Reno
Reinstated Jean Walters from Amarillo IL
Check out the Amarillo Sod Poodles Statistics
Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Run-Scoring Script Flips on Soddies in Loss to Springfield - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Haynes Outduels Pence as Missions Defeat RoughRiders, 3-0 - San Antonio Missions
- Friday's Contest Rained Out - Arkansas Travelers
- Amarillo Roster Moves: 6.12 - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- NWA Naturals Homestand Highlights June 16-21, 2026 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Tulsa Rallies in Ninth to Win Fifth Straight - Tulsa Drillers
- RockHounds Strike First, Take 2-1 Series Lead - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Drillers Walk off Wind Surge 7-6 in Ninth Inning - Wichita Wind Surge
- Chanclas Can't Fly for Long in 6-3 Loss - San Antonio Missions
- Conticello Posts Second Straight Five RBI Night in Soddies Rout of Cardinals - Amarillo Sod Poodles
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Other Recent Amarillo Sod Poodles Stories
- Run-Scoring Script Flips on Soddies in Loss to Springfield
- Amarillo Roster Moves: 6.12
- Conticello Posts Second Straight Five RBI Night in Soddies Rout of Cardinals
- Conticello Leads Offensive Onslaught of Cardinals
- Eighth Inning Collapse Dooms Soddies in Springfield Series Opener