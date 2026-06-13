Amarillo Roster Moves: 6.12
TL Amarillo Sod Poodles

Amarillo Roster Moves: 6.12

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release


Please see below for roster moves for Amarillo Sod Poodles on June 12, 2026.

MOVES

Transferred Jonatan Bernal from Amarillo to Reno

Reinstated Jean Walters from Amarillo IL

Check out the Amarillo Sod Poodles Statistics

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Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026


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