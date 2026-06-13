Amarillo Roster Moves: 6.12

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Please see below for roster moves for Amarillo Sod Poodles on June 12, 2026.

MOVES

Transferred Jonatan Bernal from Amarillo to Reno

Reinstated Jean Walters from Amarillo IL







Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026

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