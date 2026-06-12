Drillers Walk off Wind Surge 7-6 in Ninth Inning

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge (22-36) suffered a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to the Tulsa Drillers (40-20) Thursday night at ONEOK Field, as Tulsa rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off game three of the six-game series.

Cody Morissette paced the Wichita offense with his first home run as a Wind Surge player and drove in three runs in his first multi-RBI game with the club. The infielder finished with two hits and became just the second player this season to have his first hit with Wichita leave the yard. Miguel Briceno also recorded a multi-hit performance, while Kala'i Rosario reached base four times and launched a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning.

Despite the loss, Wichita's pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts, marking the 21st time this season the club has reached double digits in punchouts. Will Fleming added his eighth scoreless appearance of the year out of the bullpen.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge struck first in the opening inning, using a pair of walks and a wild pitch before plating a run on an RBI fielder's choice to take a 1-0 lead.

Wichita extended its advantage in the second when Morissette launched a two-run homer over the wall in right field, his first home run with the club, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Tulsa answered in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run homer of its own to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Morissette continued his strong night in the fourth, lining an RBI single down the right-field line to score a run and extend Wichita's lead to 4-2.

The Drillers responded again in the bottom of the inning. A leadoff walk stole second and later scored on an RBI double, trimming the Wind Surge advantage to 4-3.

Wichita added another run in the fifth when Rosario walked, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jorel Ortega. Tulsa answered immediately, scoring two runs on three hits and a wild pitch in the bottom half to even the score at 5-5.

After trading scoreless innings, Wichita's bullpen kept the game tied as Will Fleming and Kyle Bischoff combined for scoreless innings of work.

Rosario delivered what appeared to be the game's biggest swing in the top of the ninth, crushing a solo homer to give Wichita a 6-5 lead.

The Drillers answered in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases on two singles and a walk before drawing consecutive bases-loaded free passes to force home the tying and winning runs, completing the 7-6 comeback victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita trails the series 0-3.

The loss is Wichita's seventh consecuitive and 8th straight road defeat, matching a franchise record.

The Wind Surge pitching staff struck out 10 batters, the 21st double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Cody Morissette hit his first home run with Wichita and drove in three runs.

Morissette recorded his first multi-hit and multi-RBI game with the Wind Surge.

Kala'i Rosario recorded his fifth multi-hit game and fifth multi-RBI game of the season while blasting his eighth home run.

Rosario reached base four times and has now reached safely in all 13 games since returning from the injured list.

Rosario has driven in runs in back-to-back games and collected his 21st RBI of the season.

Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to nine games.

Miguel Briceno recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Sam Armstrong made his 12th start of the year.

RHP Will Fleming recorded his eighth scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

3 - Cody Morissette drove in three runs, highlighted by his first home run as a member of the Wind Surge.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Games can be heard on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026

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