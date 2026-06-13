Wind Surge Erupt for 14 Runs in Rout of Drillers

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge (23-36) snapped a seven-game losing streak in emphatic fashion Friday night at ONEOK Field, rolling past the Tulsa Drillers (40-21) 14-0 behind a season-high offensive outburst and a dominant pitching performance.

The Wind Surge pounded out 14 runs on 14 hits and received multi-hit performances from four different players. Kala'i Rosario led the charge, going 5-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. His five-hit performance was the seventh five-hit game in franchise history and the first since 2024. Billy Amick added two hits, four RBIs and his team-leading 15th home run of the season, while Caleb Roberts recorded a season-high three hits. Cody Morissette continued his hot start with Wichita, collecting his second consecutive multi-hit game.

On the mound, Cory Lewis turned in one of his best outings of the season, striking out a season-high seven over four scoreless innings. Nick Mikolajchak, Jaylen Nowlin, Darren Bowen and Sam Ryan combined to finish off Wichita's first shutout since September 2025. The staff struck out 15 batters, marking the club's 22nd double-digit strikeout game of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge wasted no time getting on the board. Morissette opened the game with a double down the right-field line and later scored when an errant throw on a stolen-base attempt allowed him to come home. Rosario and Poncho Ruiz followed with RBI singles as Wichita jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the opening inning.

Lewis matched the early offense with a strong first inning, striking out two while working around a baserunner.

Wichita broke the game open in the second. After loading the bases, Amick lifted a sacrifice fly to score a run before Rosario drove home two more on a Little League triple after a throwing error by a Tulsa pitcher. The Wind Surge carried a 7-0 advantage into the third inning.

Lewis continued to dominate, allowing just two hits and piling up seven strikeouts through four scoreless frames.

The offense struck again in the fifth when Amick and Rosario launched back-to-back home runs, extending the lead to 11-0. Maddux Houghton later added an RBI groundout to make it 12-0.

Rosario continued his huge night in the sixth, ripping a two-run double to give him five hits and four RBIs while finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Wichita's lead grew to 14-0.

Tulsa mounted its biggest threat in the eighth, loading the bases with one out, but Bowen worked out of the jam to preserve the shutout.

Ryan handled the ninth inning to secure the 14-0 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita trails the series 1-3.

The Wind Surge scored 14 runs, the most runs allowed by Tulsa in a game this season.

Wichita drew a season-high 11 walks.

The Wind Surge recorded 14 hits, their eighth double-digit hit performance of the season.

The Wind Surge pitching staff struck out 15 batters, the club's 22nd double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Wichita recorded its second shutout

Cody Morissette recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and drove in three runs.

Caleb Roberts tallied his second multi-hit game of the season and set a season high with three hits.

Billy Amick drove in four runs and launched his team-leading 15th home run of the season.

Amick recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the year.

Kala'i Rosario set a career high with five hits while recording his sixth multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

Rosario's five-hit performance was the seventh five-hit game in franchise history and the first since 2024.

Rosario has homered in back-to-back games.

Rosario has reached base safely in all 14 games since returning from the injured list.

Rosario has driven in runs in three consecutive games and collected his 22nd RBI of the season.

Kala'i Rosario and Billy Amick hit back-to-back home runs, marking the first consecutive Wind Surge homers since Kaelen Culpepper and Walker Jenkins on Aug. 5, 2025, against Northwest Arkansas.

Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

RHP Cory Lewis recorded a season-high seven strikeouts over four scoreless innings.

RHP Nick Mikolajchak logged his first scoreless appearance with Wichita.

LHP Jaylen Nowlin recorded his eighth scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Darren Bowen notched his 10th scoreless appearance of the year.

RHP Sam Ryan recorded his 10th scoreless appearance of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

INF Quinn McDaniel assigned to Wichita from High-A Cedar Rapids.

INF Miguel Briceno assigned to High-A Cedar Rapids from Wichita.

STAT OF THE DAY

5 - Kala'i Rosario recorded a career-high five hits, becoming just the seventh player in franchise history to tally a five-hit game.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026

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