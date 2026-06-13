Friday's Contest Rained Out
Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Friday's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Northwest Arkansas Naturals was postponed due to rain. The teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will begin at 3:05 p.m. with the second game to follow about 30 minutes afterwards. Both games will be seven innings. LH Kade Anderson will start game one for Arkansas with RH Ryan Sloan starting game two.
Tickets from Friday's game may be exchanged for any future Travs regular season game. Saturday's tickets are good for admission to both games.
Saturday is Dizzy's Birthday Bash and dogs run the bases after the game. The doubleheader will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.
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