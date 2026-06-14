Anderson and Sloan Shine in Doubleheader Split

Published on June 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers and Northwest Arkansas Naturals split a doubleheader on Saturday with the Travs taking game one, 1-0 and the Naturals winning the second game, 6-4. In the opener, Kade Anderson worked 6.2 innings, striking out six and allowing just three hits to earn his sixth win before Jimmy Kingsbury secured the final out. The only run scored on a sacrifice fly from Hunter Fitz-Gerald. In the second game, Ryan Sloan, matched the longest outing of his pro career throwing six innings and giving up only an unearned run. Caleb Cali and Charlie Pagliarini homered but the Naturals scored five runs in the top of the final inning to take the victory.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Anderson retired the first 13 batters of the game before stranding a pair of baserunners in the fifth.

* Kingsbury entered with the tying run on base and notched a strikeout to end the game.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Cali launched a two-run homer in the second inning and the Travs held the lead from that point.

* The Naturals cut the lead to one in the final inning and had two on with two out when Jack Pineda hit an opposite field go-ahead homer.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 1-2, SF, RBI

* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 6 K

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* 2B Charlie Pagliarini: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Ryan Sloan: 6 IP, 3 H, UER, BB, 7 K

News and Notes

* It was the fifth doubleheader of the season for the Travs. They have split four of them while sweeping the other.

* Anderson recorded the longest outing of his pro career. Sloan matched his longest outing.

The series wraps up on Sunday with RH Adam Leverett (1-1, 4.93) starting for Arkansas against RH Drew Beam (3-5, 5.81). It is the end of Barkansas Dizzys Weekend, Operation: Military Appreciation, a family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch set for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2026

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