Frisco Offense Explodes Late in 10-1 Win

Published on June 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the San Antonio Missions 10-1 on Saturday night from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Frisco (34-26) fell behind early when San Antonio (26-36) outfielder Tirso Ornelas blasted a solo home run in the first inning to make it 1-0.

That score held until the top of the eighth when the Riders scored two runs on a throwing error to take a 2-1 lead against Sadrac Franco (3-3).

In the top of the ninth, Frisco opened it up with eight runs. After a Dylan Dreiling bases-loaded walk, Rafe Perich tripled in three runs, Orlando Martinez hit an RBI double and Keith Jones II and Julian Brock capped the inning with back-to-back home runs, pushing the lead to 10-1.

Ryan Lobus (4-2) earned the win, throwing 1.2 perfect innings while Austin Roberts earned his first save by tossing the last 2.0 innings.

Notes to Know:

After Jonathan Brand allowed a single to the first batter he faced, Lobus, Roberts and Brand combined to sit down the final 16 batters of the game. The 'pen has combined to throw 19.1 frames, allowing three earned (1.40 ERA) in this series.

The Riders captured a series win with the victory, giving them their third consecutive series win. Frisco has not lost a series since May 5-9, when they lost 3-2 to Northwest Arkansas.

With a Midland loss, Frisco now has a 3.5-game lead over Midland for first place in the Texas League South with eight games remaining in the first half. The Riders are also 4.5 games up on third-place Amarillo. Their magic number to clinch is down to five.

The Riders face the Missions at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday for the finale of the series. The Riders will turn to LHP Dylan MacLean (4-0, 4.56) while the Missions will turn to RHP Victor Lazarraga (2-6, 6.89).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2026

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