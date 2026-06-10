Big Sixth Propels Riders to Win in San Antonio

Published on June 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Behind a five-run sixth, the Frisco RoughRiders came from behind to drop the San Antonio Missions on Tuesday night, 10-4, from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Frisco (31-25) fell behind early when the Missions (26-33) scored three in the third and one in the fourth, tallying three of their runs on wild pitches, to lead 4-0.

In the top of the sixth, the Riders stormed back against Victor Lizarraga (2-6) with five runs to take the lead. Corey Joyce and Orlando Martinez collected RBI singles before a Julian Brock RBI double and Max Wagner two-run double put Frisco in front 5-4.

Marcus Lee Sang roped an RBI double in the 8th and Martinez added an RBI single in the ninth prior to a Brock RBI groundout and Wagner two-run single, pushing the lead to 10-4.

Aidan Curry (1-1) worked through 5.0 innings to earn his first career Double-A victory.

Notes to Know:

Jonathan Brand, Eric Loomis and Bryan Magdaleno combined to throw 4.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen.

Wagner tied a career best with four RBIs on the night

The 6-8 hitters in the Riders order (Martinez, Brock, Wagner) combined to go 8-for-14 with eight RBIs and four runs scored.

Frisco now has a 2.5-game lead over Midland for first place in the Texas League South with 12 games remaining in the first half. The Riders are also 4.5 games up on third-place Amarillo.

The Riders face the Missions at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday for game two of the series. LHP Blake Townsend (2-2, 4.46) will take the ball against RHP Eric Yost (0-1, 2.87).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 9, 2026

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