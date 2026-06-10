RoughRiders Run All over Missions in 10-4 Win

Published on June 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions (25-33) got off to an early 4-0 lead against the Frisco RoughRiders (31-25) off two wild pitches, an error and a passed ball, but it was a tale of two halves as Frisco sprinted past the Missions with a late surge of 10 unanswered runs beginning in the sixth inning, leading to a 10-4 trampling of San Antonio.

Although several errors did assist the Missions in easily scoring multiple runs, the offense did also roll against Frisco's Aidan Curry. Francisco Acuña started the Missions' rally with a leadoff double in the bottom of the third. Kai Murphy and Kai Roberts then reached off a single and a walk to load the bases on Curry. Ethan Salas drove a grounder sharply down the right field line to bring in Acuña for the first run of the ball game off a throwing error from Max Wagner to second. A wild pitch and passed ball followed to score the pair of Kai's for a 3-0 Missions lead. Luis Verdugo kept Curry second guessing himself in the next turn with a hit, and he eventually scored off another passed ball.

San Antonio starter Victor Lizarraga managed to keep the RoughRiders scoreless through five innings despite allowing four hits. However, the Frisco order overwhelmed Lizarraga in the sixth inning with five runs off five hits that included two doubles. Corey Joyce, Orlando Martinez, Julian Brock and Max Wagner hit two straight singles and two straight doubles respectively to snag back the lead.

The RoughRiders ran away with the lead in the eighth and ninth against relivers Clark Candiotti and Francis Peña. Candiotti walked Wagner in the eighth and surrendered an RBI double to Marcus Lee Sang to extend the Frisco lead. Candiotti walked three straight RoughRiders to begin the ninth with before handing over the loaded bases to Peña. Martinez, Brock and Wagner teamed up yet again for four more runs to put the final coffin on the 10-4 Missions loss.

Up Next:

The Missions and RoughRiders continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. It's a paw-some night at the park! Dogs get in free, so bring your best friend along for the game. All pets must be leashed at all times, and please clean up after your pup. Let's play ball - and fetch! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 9, 2026

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