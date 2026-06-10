Molina Strikes out 9, Springfield Comes Back in Wild Win

Published on June 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Despite trailing in the bottom of the eighth, Springfield touched up seven runs in their penultimate scheduled at bat for a come back win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday evening by a 9-5 final.

DECISIONS:

W: Ryan Murphy (1-0)

L: Casey Anderson (3-2)

NOTES:

Down to their final six outs and trailing 5-3, Springfield scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth. It was capped by a Trey Paige grand slam, Springfield' fourth of the season. He drove in five runs.

Mason Molina went 6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB, 9 K (matches career-high).

Darlin Saladin and Ryan Murphy pitched two perfect frames behind Molina.

UP NEXT:

Wednesday, June 10 vs Amarillo Sod Poodles, 11:15 AM

Day Baseball, Wiener Wednesday, Pre-Game Program by Mercy

LHP Liam Doyle (1-3, 5.54) vs RHP Junior Sanchez (No record, no ERA)

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 9, 2026

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