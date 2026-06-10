Molina Strikes out 9, Springfield Comes Back in Wild Win
Published on June 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Despite trailing in the bottom of the eighth, Springfield touched up seven runs in their penultimate scheduled at bat for a come back win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday evening by a 9-5 final.
DECISIONS:
W: Ryan Murphy (1-0)
L: Casey Anderson (3-2)
NOTES:
Down to their final six outs and trailing 5-3, Springfield scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth. It was capped by a Trey Paige grand slam, Springfield' fourth of the season. He drove in five runs.
Mason Molina went 6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB, 9 K (matches career-high).
Darlin Saladin and Ryan Murphy pitched two perfect frames behind Molina.
UP NEXT:
Wednesday, June 10 vs Amarillo Sod Poodles, 11:15 AM
Day Baseball, Wiener Wednesday, Pre-Game Program by Mercy
LHP Liam Doyle (1-3, 5.54) vs RHP Junior Sanchez (No record, no ERA)
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com
Texas League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Newell and Serwinowski Lead Tulsa to 5-0 Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Drillers Blank Wind Surge 5-0 in Series Opener - Wichita Wind Surge
- Molina Strikes out 9, Springfield Comes Back in Wild Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Eighth Inning Collapse Dooms Soddies in Springfield Series Opener - Amarillo Sod Poodles
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