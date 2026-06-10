Drillers Blank Wind Surge 5-0 in Series Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge (22-34) dropped the opener of their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers (38-20) Tuesday night at ONEOK Field, falling 5-0 for their fourth shutout loss of the season.

The game featured a pitchers' duel through the early innings as Wichita right-hander Preston Johnson struck out a season-high six batters over four innings of one-run baseball. Tulsa starter Adam Serwinowski matched him with five scoreless innings while striking out four. Jarret Whorff also contributed a scoreless relief appearance for the Wind Surge.

Offensively, Wichita struggled to generate much momentum, recording just two hits through the first seven innings, both from Andrew Cossetti. The catcher finished with his seventh multi-hit game of the season. Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to seven games, while Kala'i Rosario has now reached base safely in all 11 games since returning from the injured list.

THE RUNDOWN

Tulsa opened the scoring in the second inning. The Drillers loaded the bases on two hits and a walk before a bloop single fell into the outfield to score a run. Johnson limited the damage, striking out the side to leave the bases loaded and bring his strikeout total to five through two innings. Wichita trailed 1-0 after two.

Johnson finished his outing after four innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out a season-high six batters.

The Drillers added to their lead in the sixth, using a single and a walk to put two runners aboard before a three-run homer to right field stretched the advantage to 4-0.

Jarret Whorff entered in relief and tossed a scoreless inning to keep Wichita within striking distance.

Tulsa added an insurance run in the eighth, stringing together three singles to push the lead to five.

The Wind Surge could not mount a comeback and dropped the series opener by a final score of 5-0.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita leads the Texas League with 80 home runs.

Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to seven games.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all 11 games since returning from the injured list.

Andrew Cossetti recorded two hits for his seventh multi-hit performance of the season.

RHP Preston Johnson made his second start of the season and struck out a season-high six while allowing one run over four innings.

RHP Jarret Whorff tossed a scoreless inning, his fifth scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 - Preston Johnson struck out a season-high six batters over four innings in his second start of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Games can be heard on ESPN WICHITA 92.3 FM, windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 9, 2026

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