Missions Pour Cold Water on Wichita's Reveal of Turbo Tubs Identity with 4-2 Victory

Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







WICHITA, KS - On a day in which the Wichita Turbo Tubs (22-32) made the life-changing announcement that they'd be permanently changing their identity from the Wind Surge, the San Antonio Missions (24-32) raced right by them with a 4-2 win that also secured both the individual and season-series wins against Wichita. Braedon Karpathios reached base five times, Andrew Thurman picked up the win out of the bullpen and Andrew Moore blew through the ninth with an electric three-strikeout save.

The Missions wasted little time getting on the board. Carson Tucker and Karpathios each singled to cover the corners, and despite grounding into a double play, Romeo Sanabria did bring in the game's first run three batters into the game.

Wichita answered quickly in the bottom of the first. After Kala'i Rosario walked, he hustled home on Kyle DeBarge's RBI double to tie the game at 1-1 after one inning of play.

That remained the score as Sam Armstrong and Jagger Haynes each kept their opponents pretty quiet. Armstrong finished five innings for the first time all year while Haynes retired 13 of 14 between the end of the first and the beginning of the sixth.

As Armstrong left the game, Tucker welcomed Spencer Bengard to the game by doubling his very first pitch in the sixth. Karpathios followed by singling up the middle, bringing Tucker home and giving the Missions a 2-1 lead.

With an advantage in hand, Haynes remained in the game to start the bottom of the sixth inning. Rosario scorched a double 110mph over the head of the center fielder Kai Roberts before Billy Amick blooped a single to place runners at first and third. Haynes struck out Garrett Spain, needing one more out to escape the jam, but the Missions turned to the bullpen. Thurman came in to face Andrew Cossetti, who lined a game-tying single into left. Thurman then struck out Jorel Ortega, but the game sat even at 2-2.

San Antonio threatened in the top of the seventh against Bengard by loading the bases with a pair of singles and a walk. Bengard, though, forced Tucker into a groundout to keep the game even as the Equity Bank Park crowd got up to stretch.

Thurman's crisp seventh ensured the game stayed tied into the eighth. Will Fleming came in for Wichita, and he allowed the first two men to reach as Karpathios walked and Sanabria singled. A Tirso Ornelas groundout advanced both runners, and Albert Fabian brought home Karpathios with a sacrifice fly. Fleming limited the damage, but the Missions headed to the bottom of the eighth with a 3-2 edge.

Sadrac Franco took his turn on the mound for the Missions in his first game following his 26th birthday, and he walked the first batter he faced in Rosario. His backstop, Brendan Durfee, assisted by catching Rosario trying to steal second, and Franco struck out a couple to send the game to the ninth with the Missions ahead.

Durfee continued his terrific first full game at the Double-A level by homering the opposite way onto the left-field berm. His solo shot made it 4-2 Missions as the Turbo Tubs came up to bat one last time.

That last turn came and went swiftly as Moore struck out the side in dominant fashion. His last pitch dialed in at 100mph, which Ortega waved at and missed, securing San Antonio's 4-2 win.

Up Next:

The Missions conclude their series against the Wichita Turbo Tubs on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Righty Ian Koenig (3-5, 3.83) faces righty Cory Lewis (0-1, 5.96). Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 6, 2026

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