Drillers and Sod Poodles Suspended on Saturday Night

Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Amarillo, TX - Game five of the six-game series between the Tulsa Drillers and Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday night was suspended in the second inning after heavy rain in Amarillo left the HODGETOWN playing field unplayable.

Saturday's game will now be completed as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. Saturday's game will be resumed at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and will be scheduled for nine innings in length. Sunday's regularly scheduled game will start no earlier than 5:05 p.m. and will be scheduled for seven innings in length.

The Drillers will resume the suspended game with a 2-0 lead and no outs in the bottom of the second inning with an Amarillo runner on first base.

Tulsa gained its advantage on a two-run homer from Jake Gelof's in the top of the second. It was Gelof's fourth home run in the last three games.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Sod Poodles will conclude their six-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at HODGETOWN. Starting time for the suspended game is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. The finale of the series will follow with the starting pitchers slated to be:

Sunday's Regularly Scheduled Game Tulsa - LHP Wyatt Crowell (3-4, 6.49 ERA) Amarillo - TBA







Texas League Stories from June 6, 2026

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