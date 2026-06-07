Road Win Streak Snapped in One-Run Defeat

Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - In a wild, back and forth game, the Arkansas Travelers dropped a one-run decision to the Corpus Christi Hooks, 9-8 on Saturday night. The loss ended the Travelers nine game road win streak. The Hooks scored the decisive runs in the bottom of the eighth inning after the Travs had taken their third lead of the game. Hunter Fitz-Gerald led the offensive attack with three hits and two runs batted in. Charlie Pagliarini and Caleb Cali also drove in a pair of runs. Corpus Christi hit four home runs to just one for Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* Pagliarini put the Travs on top with a tiebreaking home run to open the top of the eighth.

* The Hooks tied the game on a two out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth and then took the lead on a triple by Yamal Encarnacion.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 3-5, 2 RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 2-5, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas has hit 14 home runs over the first five games of the series.

* Corpus Christi hit three triples, as many as the Travs had allowed all season coming into the game.

The series wraps up on Sunday night with RH Adam Leverett (1-1, 4.17) starting for Arkansas against LH Trey Dombrowski (0-1, 4.75). First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 6, 2026

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