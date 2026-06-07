Anderson Leads Travs to Shutout Win

Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Arkansas secured a series win over the Hooks with a 6-0 triumph Friday night before 4,572 fans at Whataburger Field.

Lefty Kade Anderson, the third overall pick in last year's draft from LSU, permitted one base runner while striking out nine over five innings. In addition to a walk and hit by pitch, Corpus Christi was held to singles by Jax Biggers, Yamal Encarnacion, and Drew Brutcher as the Travs pitched their MiLB leading ninth shutout of the season.

Arkansas staked itself to a 3-0 lead in the first when Lazaro Montes clubbed an opposite-field home run to the berm in left. The three-run shot was Montes' fourth homer of the week and 16th on the season. The 21-year-old from Havana has now hit 30 circuit clouts in 117 Texas League games over the past two seasons. Nic Swanson righted the ship by setting down 10 of the next 11, striking out five. A J.T. Arruda base hit and Josh Hood home run ended Swanson's day at 3 2/3 innings.

Jose Guedez limited Arkansas to one unearned run while striking out two in 2 1/3 innings. Alejandro Torres and Michael Cuevas also pitched well out of the Corpus Christi pen, combining for three scoreless innings with Torres blanking the Travs in the seventh and eighth.







Texas League Stories from June 6, 2026

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