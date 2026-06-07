Saturday's Game Between Frisco and Springfield Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Saturday's game between the Frisco RoughRiders and Springfield Cardinals was postponed due to inclement weather, setting up a doubleheader starting at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7th.

Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. and the Riders will play two seven-inning games against the Cardinals. Game two will begin approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans can bring their ticket from Tuesday's game to the box office during normal business hours and exchange it for a ticket to any future 2026 RoughRiders home game.

An email will be sent out with further details to all fans who had tickets for Tuesday's game. Ticket exchanges are based on availability and can be made over the phone or at the ballpark ticket office.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.