June 6 - RoughRiders Roster Moves

Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







The Texas Rangers have made the following roster moves that impact the Frisco RoughRiders:

+ INF Josh Smith has begun his MLB rehab assignment with Frisco

Smith will wear No. 1.







Texas League Stories from June 6, 2026

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