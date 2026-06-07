June 6 - RoughRiders Roster Moves
Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
The Texas Rangers have made the following roster moves that impact the Frisco RoughRiders:
+ INF Josh Smith has begun his MLB rehab assignment with Frisco
Smith will wear No. 1.
Check out the Frisco RoughRiders Statistics
Texas League Stories from June 6, 2026
- Naturals' Game against Midland Suspended on Saturday, June 6th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Anderson Leads Travs to Shutout Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Saturday's Game Between Frisco and Springfield Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Frisco RoughRiders
- NWA Naturals Game Suspended against Midland RockHounds on Saturday June 6 2026 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Missions Outlast Wind Surge, 4-2, in Back-And-Forth Battle - Wichita Wind Surge
- Missions Pour Cold Water on Wichita's Reveal of Turbo Tubs Identity with 4-2 Victory - San Antonio Missions
- June 6 - RoughRiders Roster Moves - Frisco RoughRiders
- The Wind Surge to Officially Rebrand as the Turbo Tubs - Wichita Wind Surge
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Other Recent Frisco RoughRiders Stories
- Saturday's Game Between Frisco and Springfield Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- June 6 - RoughRiders Roster Moves
- Pair of Three-Run Homers Hoist RoughRiders to Win
- RoughRiders Drop Close Contest with Springfield
- Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford Slated to Rehab with RoughRiders