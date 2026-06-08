Riders Sweep Doubleheader, Win Series Behind Two 6-4 Wins

Published on June 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders swept the Springfield Cardinals in their Sunday doubleheader, winning the series four games to two behind a pair of 6-4 wins at Riders Field.

In game one, Springfield (25-31) scored on a Ryan Campos single, but Frisco (30-25) responded and tied the game at one with a leadoff solo shot from rehabbing Josh Smith.

After two runs in the Springfield second, the RoughRiders evened the score again in the third with a Dylan Dreiling RBI single and a Keith Jones II fielder's choice.

Tied 4-4 going into the fifth, Josh Trentadue (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning in relief and Rafe Perich broke the tie with a soaring home run off Jack Findlay (3-1). After a Dreiling sacrifice fly made it 6-4, Wilian Bormie locked down the win with his third save of the season.

The Riders scored in the first inning again in game two, as Perich drove a single into left field to plate Smith for a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals tied things 1-1 in the third on a bases-loaded walk by Trey Paige.

The score stayed that way until the sixth inning with a scoreless fifth from Austin Roberts (2-2), before Frisco broke it open against Hunter Hayes (4-2). Just like he did in game one, Perich gave the Riders a late lead, hammering his second home run of the day - a two-run shot that made it 3-1. Just a few batters later, Ian Moller towered a two-run homer of his own that extended the advantage to 5-1. After an Orlando Martinez RBI double, Frisco led 6-1.

Springfield hit three solo home runs in the top of the seventh, but Janser Lara recorded the final three outs to secure the win, the doubleheader sweep and the series win.

Notes to Know:

Across the two games - his first two rehabbing with Frisco - Smith was 2-for-4 with the home run, two RBI and two walks.

Perich now has four home runs in his first nine games with Frisco and 15 total on the season, still the most for any Rangers minor leaguer this season.

With the two wins, Frisco now has sole possession of first place in the Texas League South with two weeks to play in the first half. The Riders are 1.5 games up on second-place Midland and 3.5 games up on third-place Amarillo.

In the penultimate week of the half, Frisco heads to face the San Antonio Missions on the road for the first time this season, with game one of the series starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 7, 2026

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