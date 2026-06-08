Springfield Drops Both Ends of Sunday Double Dip

Published on June 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Cardinals homered a total of five times in Sunday's doubleheader in Frisco bust lost both games, 6-4, to the RoughRiders.

Travis Honeyman hit solo home runs in both games, and Graysen Tarlow, Zach Levenson, and Jose Cordoba all added homers as well.

GAME 1

W: Trentadue (2-2)

L: Findlay (3-1)

S: Bormie (3)

GAME 2

W: Roberts (2-2)

L: Hayes (4-2)

NOTES:

- The Cardinals lost the final three games of the series and ended up 2-4 overall on the week.

- Chase Adkison hit two doubles in the first game which were his first two hits of the season.







Texas League Stories from June 7, 2026

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