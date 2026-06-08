Springfield Drops Both Ends of Sunday Double Dip
Published on June 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Cardinals homered a total of five times in Sunday's doubleheader in Frisco bust lost both games, 6-4, to the RoughRiders.
Travis Honeyman hit solo home runs in both games, and Graysen Tarlow, Zach Levenson, and Jose Cordoba all added homers as well.
GAME 1
W: Trentadue (2-2)
L: Findlay (3-1)
S: Bormie (3)
GAME 2
W: Roberts (2-2)
L: Hayes (4-2)
NOTES:
- The Cardinals lost the final three games of the series and ended up 2-4 overall on the week.
- Chase Adkison hit two doubles in the first game which were his first two hits of the season.
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