Cardinals Fall Friday in Frisco

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Cardinals dropped their Friday night contest to the Frisco RoughRiders, 11-3, at Riders Field.

Springfield outhit Frisco, 8-4, but gave two three-run home runs and saw the Riders score six unearned runs thanks to two errors.

The six-game series is now tied, 2-2.

W: Pence (2-1)

L: Cijntje (3-3)

NOTES:

- Jurrangelo Cijntje allowed five runs (2 ER) over four innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

- Jose Cordoba hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was his first Double-A home run in just his second game with the Cardinals.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (25-29) at Frisco (28-25)

- LHP Davis vs. RHP Bergner

- Saturday, June 6, 7:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV

PJ Maigi







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026

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