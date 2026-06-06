Cardinals Fall Friday in Frisco
Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Cardinals dropped their Friday night contest to the Frisco RoughRiders, 11-3, at Riders Field.
Springfield outhit Frisco, 8-4, but gave two three-run home runs and saw the Riders score six unearned runs thanks to two errors.
The six-game series is now tied, 2-2.
W: Pence (2-1)
L: Cijntje (3-3)
NOTES:
- Jurrangelo Cijntje allowed five runs (2 ER) over four innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
- Jose Cordoba hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was his first Double-A home run in just his second game with the Cardinals.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (25-29) at Frisco (28-25)
- LHP Davis vs. RHP Bergner
- Saturday, June 6, 7:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV
PJ Maigi
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