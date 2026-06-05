RoughRiders Drop Close Contest with Springfield

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders played their third consecutive close game with the Springfield Cardinals, falling 6-4 on Thursday night at Riders Field.

Frisco (27-25) got on the board first with another first-inning home run from Dylan Dreiling, who served a shot over the left-center field wall for a 1-0 lead off of Springfield (25-18) starter Liam Doyle (1-3).

In the top of the second, though, the Cardinals took a lead they wouldn't relinquish when Dakota Harris hammered a three-run home run off of Winston Santos (0-3) to make it 3-1.

Frisco scored individual runs in the fifth and sixth to draw closer at 5-3, including an RBI double from Corey Joyce.

After Dreiling singled in a run in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game, Springfield scored again to take a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the ninth and Darlin Saladin locked down the win with his first save.

Notes to Know:

Santos retired the final nine hitters he faced and finished five innings for the third straight start. He allowed three earned runs and had three strikeouts.

Dreiling had three hits, including the home run, while also drawing a walk. His average is back above .300 at .306 and he has now reached base in a league-best 23-straight games.

On Friday night, Frisco turns to LHP Dalton Pence (1-1, 2.20) against SHP Jurrangelo Cijnte (3-2, 5.21) in a 7:05 p.m. at Riders Field. It is Military Appreciation Night and a Fireworks Friday, both presented by USAA.

The game will feature a Pregame Veteran Resource Fair, with confirmed vendors including USAA, Heroes on the Water, VFW Post 8273, Texas Veteran's Commission, Airborne Angels, Operation Gratitude, Regiment, Combined Arms and GCU Military Division.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026

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