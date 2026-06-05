Hicks Brilliant, Travs Take Pitchers' Duel

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - James Hicks authored his best start of the season but Arkansas managed a couple late runs against the Hooks bullpen to capture a 3-2 win Thursday at Whataburger Field.

Scoring 17 runs in two setbacks to start the week, Corpus Christi managed only four singles and a Trevor Austin double while being held to one free pass.

A Caleb Cali lead-off homer in the fourth was the only blemish for Hicks who retired the first eight Travelers in order. Facing a team that produced 10 home runs over the first 12 innings of the series, the Hooks-right-hander matched his season-high with eight strikeouts against four hits and one walk over a career-best 6 1/3 frames.

Hicks' performance marked the longest outing by a Corpus Christi pitcher this year.

Jax Biggers, 2-for-7 with three RBIs in two games as a Hook, handed the home team a 1-0 lead by bringing around Jeron Williams with a base hit up the middle.

Austin, who has hit safely in six of his last seven games, plated Jason Schiavone in the sixth with his 10th double, tying him for the club lead.

Schiavone, batting .533 in his last four contests, went 2-for-4 Thursday following three knocks Wednesday.







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026

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