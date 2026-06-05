Travs Pitch Past Hooks

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - A stellar pitching effort from Nico Tellache, Marcelo Perez and Reid VanScoter led the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night. Tellache surrendered only one earned run over 6.1 innings while striking out six. Perez worked 1.2 innings scoreless including stranding an inherited runner and VanScoter nabbed the final three outs for his first career save. Caleb Cali homered and Aaron McKeithan and Josh Hood drove in runs as well for the offense.

Moments That Mattered

* McKeithan slapped a base hit through the right side to tie the score in the top of the seventh.

* Hood doubled on a line drive over the head of the left fielder to put Arkansas in front in the top of the ninth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Josh Hood: 2-4, 2B, RBI

* LHP Nico Tellache: 6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 6 K

* RHP Marcelo Perez: Win, 1.2 IP, H, 2 K

* LHP Reid VanScoter: Sv, IP, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has hit 11 home runs over the first three games of the series.

* The Travs are now 23-0 this season when outhitting their opponent.

* Tellache has pitched six or more innings in each of his past three starts.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (4-0, 1.43) starting for Arkansas against RH Nic Swanson (2-5, 4.70). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026

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