Amarillo Sod Poodles and the People's Federal Credit Union Announce Contributions to Panhandle Fire Relief

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced the total amount of funds raised from the online Toy Story jersey auction on May 23. An on-field check presentation prior to Friday night's Amarillo Sod Poodles game against the Tulsa Drillers will commemorate the efforts put forth by both the Sod Poodles organization and The People's Federal Credit Union.

Following the tragic events stemming from multiple fires in the Amarillo and Canyon communities in May, resulting in the destruction of many homes in the area, the Sod Poodles decided to contribute funds towards fire relief. Proceeds from winning bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys by Sod Poodles players and coaches, a Pass-The-Boot initiative on the night of the game, and proceeds from the 50/50 raffle that weekend went towards the Amarillo Area Foundation to aid in their efforts to raise money for the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

"It was important to us that we did everything in our power to help those who suffered tremendous losses as a result of the damage from the fires," said Sod Poodles President & General Manager, Tony Ensor. "Thanks to a quick pivot by our staff and the great people over at The People's Federal Credit Union, we were able to help make an impact in the Amarillo Area Foundation's fire relief efforts. At the end of the day, we hope to inspire our fanbase and our amazing Panhandle community to continue lifting our friends and neighbors up in times of need."

In collaboration with The People's Federal Credit Union who sponsored the night's events and matched the total raised by the Sod Poodles with an equal contribution of their own, the two entities each donated $7,065.06 for a grand total of $14,130.12 going toward the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund. On Friday night before a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at HODGETOWN on Route 66 Night, the Sod Poodles and The People's Federal Credit Union will present a check in the amount of the aforementioned total raised.

Both the Amarillo Sod Poodles and The People's Federal Credit Union think it is vitally important that those impacted by the fires know that the greater community stands beside them during the days ahead.

"In times of tragedy, communities show their true strength by coming together to help one another," said Art Hornell, General Managers & CEO of The People's Federal Credit Union. "We were inspired by the generosity of the Sod Poodles raising funds and everyone who contributed to the Amarillo Area Foundation emergency fund. By matching these donations, we hope to amplify the impact and provide additional support to the families who have lost so much in the wildfire. As a community-based not-for-profit credit union, we believe our role extends beyond financial services- we are people helping people, especially when they need it most."

Fans and community members are still encouraged to help in the recovery of the affected areas as donations are still being accepted on the Amarillo Area Foundation's website. For those wanting to make physical donations, they can be dropped off at Women's Center Thrift City located at 812 SW 10th Avenue.







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