Homestand Highlights: June 2-7 vs. Tulsa Drillers

Published on June 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN with a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) set to begin on Tuesday, June 2. With three weeks left to go in the First Half and the Sod Poodles only a half game out of first place, the series could prove critical as Amarillo works towards securing their spot in the postseason by winning the First Half.

The calendar has officially turned over to June for a month that features 18 games at HODGETOWN, and the Soddies are starting it off with a bang. They will wear Pointy Boots, Calf Fries, and specialty Route 66 jerseys to celebrate the centennial anniversary of Route 66 for two nights (6/4 & 6/5), presented by St. Francis Ministries. Featured among the events surrounding the Route 66 celebration are classic car shows, food trucks, and themed fireworks on Friday night.

Following the action on Friday night, the specialty Route 66 jerseys will be autographed by all players and coaches. Select tops will be auctioned off live in the Fairly Group Club Level to benefit the Dave Elmore Sod Poodles Foundation. All other jerseys will be posted for auction online and will take bids until Sunday night.

The weekend brings Pirates and Princesses night on Saturday, June 6 where fans are welcome to come dressed in their best pirate or princess attire. Those who dress to impress will have the chance to be a part of a pregame parade on the field. Sunday concludes the homestand with the first Calf Fries game of the year, featuring a Calf Fries-themed Gym Bag giveaway to the first 1,200 fans through the HODGETOWN gates. It is also RUCKUS' birthday on Sunday, where fans are welcome to celebrate the beloved Sod Poodles mascot.

First pitch times from Tuesday through Saturday are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. while Sunday is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Tickets for the upcoming homestand against the Tulsa Drillers are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE. A detailed list of all HODGETOWN happenings for the upcoming homestand is below:

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Pointy Boots de Amarillo (Copa de la Diversión)

TACO TUESDAY presented by Ford

$3.50/two (2) tacos & $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

Game Highlights (1) | Kids Run The Bases presented by Street Auto Group (postgame)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

WIENER WEDNESDAY presented by Steam Team

$2 hot dogs at HODGETOWN concession stands

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools

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Discounted beers and fountain drinks at select HODGETOWN concession stands

SPECIALTY JERSEY GAME | Route 66

Game Highlights (1) | Route 66 Kickoff Night

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The Sod Poodles will don specialty jerseys in the theme of Route 66 -

Food trucks will be parked at HODGETOWN -

Classic Car Show

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY presented by St. Francis Ministries

Fireworks theme - 1930'-1960's

SPECIALTY JERSEY GAME | Route 66

Game Highlights (1) | Route 66 Centennial Celebration presented by St. Francis Ministries

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The Sod Poodles will don specialty jerseys in the theme of Route 66 -

Classic Car Show

Game Highlights (2) | Route 66 Postgame Jersey Auction

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Fans will have the chance to bid on game-worn and signed jerseys postgame in a LIVE AUCTION -

Other game-worn and signed jerseys will be available in an online auction ending Sunday, June 7 at 10:00 pm -

Proceeds benefit the Dave Elmore Sod Poodles Foundation

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

All gates open | 5:30 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | Pirates and Princesses Night presented by Primrose

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Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best Pirate or Princess outfit -

Pregame Parade for pirates and princesses on the field pregame (6:00-6:25 p.m.)

Game Highlights (2) | Postgame Fireworks presented by Primrose

Fireworks theme - Pirates and Princesses

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

First Pitch | 5:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 3:30 p.m.

All gates open | 4:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Amarillo Calf Fries

Game Highlights (1) | Calf Fries Gym Bag Giveaway presented by Amarillo National Bank

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Be among the first 1,200 through the gates to receive a one-of-a-kind giveaway! -

*One giveaway, per person, per ticket*

Game Highlights (2) | RUCKUS' Birthday

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Some of RUCKUS' best mascot friends will be in attendance!

Game Highlights (3) | Hometown Heroes presented by Bell

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Half-off tickets for first responders

Game Highlights (4) | Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases presented by Sonic (postgame)

Fans are able to watch all 138 Sod Poodles games this season for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Watch Now links can also be found HERE. For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Listen Live links are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE as well as on NewsTalk 940 AM's website HERE.

Individual tickets for every Sod Poodles home game start as low as $8 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling the box office. For updates on all things Sod Poodles, download the MiLB app, visit sodpoodles.com, or follow the Sod Poodles on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







Texas League Stories from June 1, 2026

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