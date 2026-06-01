De Paula Named Texas League Player of the Week

Published on June 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa Drillers outfielder and top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Josue De Paula has been named Texas League Player of the Week after his six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. He is the third Drillers player to win a weekly award this season, joining pitchers Luke Fox and Patrick Copen.

De Paula had a big week against the Naturals, batting .500 in six games. He recorded 12 hits, with more than half going for extra bases on six doubles and two home runs. De Paula also drove in six runs, drew two walks, stole two bases, scored 11 runs and tallied a 1.538 OPS. Just as impressive, De Paula struck out just one time in 26 plate appearances during the series.

This season, De Paula is hitting .323 over 48 games, leading the league with 61 hits and 18 doubles. He has also collected 8 homers, 45 RBI, 33 walks, 44 runs and 16 stolen bases in 19 attempts. De Paula ranks second in the Texas League in batting average, RBI, runs, walks and extra-base hits. He is also top five in the league with his .424 OBP, .545 SLG, and .969 OPS.







Texas League Stories from June 1, 2026

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