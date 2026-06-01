Hooks Return with Fireworks, Beach Bags & Long Sleeve Fishing Shirts

Published on June 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Swing into summer as your Corpus Christi Hooks host the Arkansas Travelers June 2-7 at Whataburger Field.

The family fun begins Tuesday with our Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offer. Use promo code HOOKS4FOR40 and receive four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for just $40.

Wednesday, June 3 is Whataburger Family Day. Along with watching the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, fans can buy one ticket and get one free with promo code HOOKSBOGO.

Three Dollar Thursday pours out discounts on ice-cold draft beer and frozen margaritas. June 4 is also Bark in the Park, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi. Cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

The first 2,000 through the turnstiles on June 5 receive a Hooks Mesh Beach Bag presented by Driscoll. Following the game, take in the best fireworks show in South Texas with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

And the Port of Corpus Christi presents a Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt giveaway on Saturday, June 6.

The homestand wraps Sunday at 5:05 with Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins. It's also H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame.

The Amigos Foundation is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, June 2 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, June 3 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, June 4 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12 oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Top Dawg behind home plate

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, June 5 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Mesh Beach Bag from Driscoll

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, June 6 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt from the Port of Corpus Christi

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, June 7 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm)

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







Texas League Stories from June 1, 2026

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