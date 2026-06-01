Ryan Sloan Claims Texas League Player of the Week

Published on June 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Ryan Sloan was honored as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for May 25-31 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Sloan fired six perfect innings on Saturday night while striking out 11 of the 18 batters he faced in only his 30th professional start. His six innings pitched and 11 strikeouts were both career highs. Sloan's perfect outing carried on with the bullpen as Arkansas did not allow a baserunner until the first hitter of the ninth inning in Saturday night's win.

For the season, Sloan is 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA over 9 starts. In 37.1 IP he has struck out 49 and walked only 10. The 20-year old was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2024 draft out of high school. The Elmhurst, Illinois native made his Double-A debut at the start of the season. Sloan is the fourth Traveler to earn a TL weekly honor this season joining LHP Nico Tellache, LHP Kade Anderson and INF Caleb Cali.

The Travs are on the road at Corpus Christi for six games this week before returning to CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park for a six game series running from June 9-14.

The Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. Founded in 1901, the club celebrates 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from June 1, 2026

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