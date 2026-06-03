Travs Slug Way to Comeback Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Lazaro Montes hit two of six Arkansas home runs as the Travs rallied for a 9-8 win over the Hooks in Tuesday's series opener at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi held a 4-0 lead after the first and a 7-6 edge heading into the eighth.

Hooks hurlers had not allowed more than three long balls in a game before Tuesday. It was Arkansas' second six-dinger night of the season.

CC's early advantage came courtesy of a bases-loaded double by Tyler Whitaker in the first, paying the way to his four-RBI day.

Max Holy collected two of Corpus Christi's six hits, reaching base three times from the lead-off spot.

Trevor Austin was aboard four times, accounting for three of the 10 walks coaxed by the Hooks.

Jason Schiavone walked on three occasions for 50 free passes on the season, which ranks fourth in Minor League Baseball. Schiavone's 19 homers are tied for second in the minors.

Yamal Encarnacion, who now ranks second in the Texas League with 21 stolen bases, manufactured a run in blazing fashion in the sixth. After being hit by a pitch, Encarnacion swiped second and advanced to third as the throw sailed into center. With two outs, he took advantage of a lopping throw back to the pitcher by breaking from third for a straight steal of home.

Drew Brutcher notched a base hit off side wall in right field to chase home Joseph Sullivan as a go-ahead run in the seventh.

With the Hooks down by a pair, Lucas Spence notched a lead-off single in the ninth. CC managed to load the bases to start the frame but Charlie Beilenson struck out two in a row and, following a run-producing wild pitch, induced a 4-3 grounder to secure the win.







Texas League Stories from June 3, 2026

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