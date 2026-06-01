Hooks Dig Deep for Series Split

Published on June 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Joseph Sullivan pushed across the winning run with a squeeze bunt in the seventh and Michael Cuevas' two-pitch save ended the game with the bases loaded as the Hooks topped the Missions, 6-5, Sunday afternoon at Wolff Stadium.

In salvaging the finale, Corpus Christi secured a split of the six-game set.

The damage by the Hooks came as two-spots in the third, fifth, and seventh. Trevor Austin, riding a five-game hit streak, and Jason Schiavone combined for five runs scored with each recording three singles.

Along with being hit by a pitch twice, Lucas Spence went 2-for-3 with his first triple of the year and two RBIs.

Sullivan, whose safety squeeze came as the Hooks scored twice in the seventh to snap a 4-4 stalemate, knocked in three runs on the day, including a bases-loaded walk in the third.

Working with a 4-2 edge, Trey Dombroski fell one out shy of qualifying for the win as the Missions mustered three consecutive two-out hits to tie the game.

Railin Perez, Hudson Leach, Ramsey David, Trey McLaughlin, and the San Antonio native Cuevas teamed for 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball in relief of Corpus Christi's southpaw.

The Hooks turned in a number of fine plays in the field. Following a diving catch in right-center in the third, Yamal Encarnacion, Pascanel Ferreras, and Garret Guillemette teamed to cut down Carson Tucker trying to score from second on a sac fly.

Jeron Williams, just being inserted as a defensive replacement in right field, made a spectacular catch while crashing into the fence for the first out of the ninth.







Texas League Stories from June 1, 2026

Hooks Dig Deep for Series Split - Corpus Christi Hooks

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