Springfield Launches New Alternate Identity: The Ozarks Snipe Hunters

Published on June 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals, Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, have launched their second alternate identity: The Ozarks Snipe Hunters. This new alternate identity is an additional identity to pair alongside the Springfield Cashew Chickens.

This new alternate identity was created to honor the American cultural phenomenon of Snipe Hunting. The Cardinals will play as the Snipe Hunters on select nights at Route 66 Stadium, starting with three straight games June 11-13, 2026. They'll additionally play on June 25, June 30 and August 11.

A Snipe Hunt is a practical joke that has roots in North America as far back as the 1840's. Originating in summer camps among American boys in the mid-1800's, the target of a snipe hunt is seen as the butt-end of a joke. The target is gaslit into thinking that a "snipe" is a real creature that exists and needs to be captured for the target to be accepted into the crew.

The target is given a bag or pillowcase and taken out to try and capture the snipe. The pranksters lead the target away and ditch them alone in the woods until they finally figure out it's a joke and welcome them back at camp.

Get tickets to see the Ozarks Snipe Hunters right now. You can see every game they'll appear at SpringfieldCardinals.com/Promotions.







Texas League Stories from June 1, 2026

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