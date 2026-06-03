Whataburger Field Set to Host Red, White and Boom Presented by WPI
Published on June 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - With Hooks Baseball on the road in '26 during the Independence Weekend, Whataburger Field will put on a family-friendly night at the ballpark presented by WPI.
Food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and vendors, petting zoo, interactive games and a performance by The Scarecrow People all precede an awesome fireworks display.
Attendees will be free to roam the field for all the events and take in the show from the outfield.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, while just $5 for kids. 3 & under are free.
Gates open at 6pm. Fireworks begin at approximately 8:45pm
The Scarecrow People to perform from 7:30-8:30pm from the Goodwill Deck
Friday, July 3 participants
- Food Trucks - Jefe's Street Tacos, Miss J's Curbside Pies, Baby Got Mac, So Freezing Good, Chicago's Cater, Masshole Lobster, Big J's Fresh Lemonade, La Reina Donuts
- Vendors - Longhorn Spice Company, Freshies by 2 Broke Girls, Reely Treatz, Inkspired by V and more, Raquel's Face Painting, Lucky Me Boutique & Treasures, Gourmet Cookies & Cakepops
- The Bouncer Guy Bounce House
Texas League Stories from June 3, 2026
- Whataburger Field Set to Host Red, White and Boom Presented by WPI - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Travs Slug Way to Comeback Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Big Day for Campos Leads Offense in Series Opener - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Blast 6 Homers in Comeback Win at Corpus Christi - Arkansas Travelers
- Hope Blasts Drillers to Seventh Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Soddies Outslugged by Drillers in Series Opening Defeat - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Roccaforte Drives in Three, Nats Lose Seventh Straight - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.