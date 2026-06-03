Whataburger Field Set to Host Red, White and Boom Presented by WPI

Published on June 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - With Hooks Baseball on the road in '26 during the Independence Weekend, Whataburger Field will put on a family-friendly night at the ballpark presented by WPI.

Food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and vendors, petting zoo, interactive games and a performance by The Scarecrow People all precede an awesome fireworks display.

Attendees will be free to roam the field for all the events and take in the show from the outfield.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, while just $5 for kids. 3 & under are free.

Gates open at 6pm. Fireworks begin at approximately 8:45pm

The Scarecrow People to perform from 7:30-8:30pm from the Goodwill Deck

Friday, July 3 participants

- Food Trucks - Jefe's Street Tacos, Miss J's Curbside Pies, Baby Got Mac, So Freezing Good, Chicago's Cater, Masshole Lobster, Big J's Fresh Lemonade, La Reina Donuts

- Vendors - Longhorn Spice Company, Freshies by 2 Broke Girls, Reely Treatz, Inkspired by V and more, Raquel's Face Painting, Lucky Me Boutique & Treasures, Gourmet Cookies & Cakepops

- The Bouncer Guy Bounce House







Texas League Stories from June 3, 2026

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