Travs Blast 6 Homers in Comeback Win at Corpus Christi

Published on June 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - The Arkansas Travelers hit six home runs in a come from behind 9-8 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night. Trailing by four after one inning, the Travs hit four solo shots to pull even in the fifth before eventually jumping in front on their fifth homer of the game. The Hooks answered with three straight runs to go back in front but again the Travs homered to tie the game before scoring the decisive runs in the top of the ninth. Lazaro Montes hit the first two home runs of the game while Caleb Cali, Bill Knight, J.T. Arruda and Hunter Fitz-Gerald also went yard. Jason Ruffcorn dealt three scoreless innings of relief.

Moments That Mattered

* Knight tied the game in the fifth frame with a solo shot. An inning later, Arruda hit a two-run blast to dead center for the lead.

* Arkansas loaded the bases with none out in the top of the ninth and took the lead on a Michael Arroyo sac fly. A two-out RBI hit from Fitz-Gerald plated an insurance run.

* Charlie Beilenson closed the game out with the tying run at third base and winning run at second.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-5, 2 runs, 2 HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Jason Ruffcorn: 3 IP, H, BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas also hit six homers this season on April 30 in Wichita. The six homers tie the known franchise record.

* Montes hit multiple homers in a game for the second time this season, 4th time in Double-A and the 12th time in his career.

* The four-run comeback matches the largest deficit overcome in a win this season.

The series continues on Wednesday night with RH Ryan Hawks (3-3, 3.95) starting for Arkansas against RH Bryce Mayer (0-1, 3.41). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.