Roccaforte Drives in Three, Nats Lose Seventh Straight

Published on June 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Carson Roccaforte hit a solo homer and drove in all three runs for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (22-29) in their 10-3 loss to the Midland RockHounds (28-24) on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark. The setback extended their losing streak to a season-high seven games. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the RockHounds on Wednesday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

Oscar Rayo (2-2) made his first start of the season for the Naturals. He dealt a pair of scoreless innings to begin the outing, but surrendered six runs on as many hits in the third. Midland batted around in the frame, and led 6-0 after three.

The RockHounds tacked on three more in the sixth, which was capped off by Leo De Vries' two-run double to left-center. Jamie Arnold helped carry the 9-0 Midland lead into the eighth. The southpaw tossed seven scoreless innings and punched out five batters on Tuesday.

Roccaforte led off the bottom of the eighth with a 431-foot blast to right field. The lefty pulled a high fastball to connect on his team-leading 13th home run of the season. The center fielder hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth to extend the game and make it a 10-3 deficit for the Nats, which was the final score.

The Naturals face off against the RockHounds in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlett Letter and Baseball Bingo. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 3, 2026

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