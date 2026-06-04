Cossetti's Two Homers Power Wind Surge Past Missions 7-6

Published on June 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (22-29) snapped a six-game losing streak Wednesday night at Equity Bank Park with a 7-6 victory over the San Antonio Missions (21-32), fueled by a six-RBI performance from Andrew Cossetti.

Cossetti carried the Wichita offense, driving in six runs while belting two home runs to extend his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games. His two long balls, including a 452-foot grand slam, marked his first multi-homer game of the season. Jamie Ferrer and Kala'i Rosario also extended their respective on-base streaks to six games, while Miguel Briceno recorded his first Double-A hit.

On the mound, the Wind Surge bullpen held on long enough to secure the victory. Spencer Bengard tossed two scoreless innings and struck out three, while Paulshawn Pasqualotto worked the final two innings without allowing a run to earn his first Double-A save.

THE RUNDOWN

The Missions struck first in the opening inning, using a pair of doubles to score one before adding another on a bases-loaded walk.

The Wind Surge threatened in the bottom half with a pair of walks but could not push a run across and trailed 2-0 after one.

San Antonio added to its lead in the second when a solo home run cleared the berm in left field, making it 3-0.

Wichita answered immediately in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases and scoring one on a walk before Cossetti crushed a 452-foot grand slam to give the Wind Surge a 5-3 advantage.

Bengard entered to begin the fifth and was dominant out of the bullpen, striking out three over two scoreless innings.

The Missions reclaimed the lead in the seventh. A ground ball to third skipped over the bag and allowed a run to score from first before San Antonio launched a two-run homer later in the inning to move in front 6-5.

The Wind Surge responded in the bottom half as Cossetti launched a two-run homer into the left-field seats, his second long ball of the night and fifth of the season, putting Wichita back on top 7-6.

Pasqualotto took over in the eighth and retired the final six batters of the game to secure the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The series is tied 1-1.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 77 home runs.

3B Billy Amick drove in his team-leading 37th RBI of the season.

DH Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all six games since returning from the injured list.

C Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 20 games and hit two home runs.

Cossetti drove in a season-high six RBIs and recorded his second multi-RBI game of the season.

Cossetti recorded his first multi-homer game of the year and now has five home runs.

Cossetti notched his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

1B Jamie Ferrer has reached base safely in six consecutive games.

LF Miguel Briceno recorded his first Double-A hit.

RHP Cory Lewis made his fourth start of the season.

RHP Spencer Bengard logged his fifth scoreless appearance of 2026.

RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto recorded his second scoreless appearance and earned his first save with Wichita.

TRANSACTIONS

INF Murphy Stehly announced his retirement from professional baseball.

RHP Hunter Gregory signed a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins and was assigned to Double-A Wichita.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 - Andrew Cossetti drove in a season-high six runs during his first multi-homer game of the season, highlighted by a 452-foot grand slam.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions at Equity Bank Park with game three Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 3, 2026

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