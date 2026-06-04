Wichita Rallies Late for 7-6 Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







WICHITA - Thanks to two home runs by Andrew Cossetti, the Wind Surge defeated the San Antonio Missions 7-6 at Equity Bank Park on Wednesday night.

The Missions struck first once again with a two-run first inning. Carson Tucker led off with a double, and Romeo Sanabria drove him in with a run of his own. Sanabria later scored on a bases-loaded walk to Luis Verdugo.

In the second, Chris Sargent launched a no-double solo shot to deep left field, putting the Missions in front 3-0. It was Sargent's second home run of the season.

Wichita turned the game around with a five-run third inning. The Wind Surge had two hits in the inning, but reached base five other times via four walks and a hit by pitch. After a bases-loaded hit by pitch to Billy Amick, Andrew Cossetti ripped a grand slam to left-center two batters later, putting Wichita in front 5-3.

After pitching was the story in the middle innings, San Antonio's bats came alive in the seventh inning. Chris Sargent drew a walk to lead off the inning. Tucker then doubled down the left-field line, driving in pinch-runner Kai Roberts. Two batters later, Sanabria ripped a two-run homer to right-center, putting the Missions back in front 7-6.

However, Wichita responded right back with two runs in the seventh to take the lead. After a walk to Kala'i Rosario, Cossetti went yard for the second time, homering off Harry Gustin.

San Antonio put the tying run in scoring position in the ninth, but Paulshaun Pasqualatto struck out Braedon Karpathios to give the Wind Surge a 7-6 victory.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series Thursday with the Wichita Wind Surge at Equity Bank. First pitch on Thursday is at 6:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 3, 2026

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