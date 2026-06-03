Big Day for Campos Leads Offense in Series Opener

Published on June 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







FRISCO, TX - Ryan Campos homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals offense in a 7-6 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday afternoon at Riders Field.

Campos' homer extended the Cardinals lead to 7-3 in the ninth inning just before Frisco scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to cut the lead to one. Ryan Murphy struck out back-to-back hitters with runners at second and third to end the game.

W: Saladin (1-0)

L: Curry (0-1)

NOTES:

- The win was the Cardinals sixth straight to match the team's longest of the season.

- The Cardinals have won 11 of their last 13 games against Frisco dating back to 2024.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (24-27) at Frisco (26-24)

- LHP Molina vs. LHP Townsend







Texas League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.