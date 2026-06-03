Drillers to Host Wichita June 9-14 in Propeller Series

Published on June 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers) will be back at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, June 9 to open a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins Affiliate). The series will run for six straight days through Sunday, June 14, and it will mark the resumption of the 2026 Coors Light Propeller Series.

The set of six games will feature two afternoon contests. The game on Wednesday, June 10 will begin at 12:05 p.m. and will mark the final weekday, afternoon game at ONEOK Field until September. The final game of the series, on Sunday, June 14 will start at 1:00 p.m.

The other four games in the series are all scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

It will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. In a series in Wichita last month, the Drillers won four of the six meetings, and they currently hold a 4-2 advantage in the Coors Light Propeller Series.

The Wind Surge currently hold the Propeller Trophy after winning last year's series by winning the tiebreaker in the final matchup of the season. In five seasons of the competition, Tulsa has won the Propeller Trophy three times and Wichita has won it twice.

The promotions schedule for the home stand will feature 2 News Oklahoma $2 Tuesday for the opening game on June 9, with discounted tickets and food and beverage offerings.

The afternoon game on Wednesday, June 10 will be a Super Splash Day with a number of water activities for young fans, including the popular Splash Down courtesy of the Tulsa Fire Department.

June 11 will be a Thirsty Thursday, and to help you get ready for the World Cup, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Drillers Soccer Jersey.

The weekend will feature a trio of great promotions to close out the series. June 12 will be another News On 6 Friday K-Hits Night Fireworks, while NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday on June 13 will be our annual Mickey Mantle Night. This year, the first 2,000 fans will receive rings that commemorate Mickey's famous home run that many have called the longest ever hit. The blast at Washington's Griffith Stadium was measured at 643 feet and the numbers 6-4-3 will be featured prominently on the face of this year's rings.

The final game of the home stand, on June 14, will be a Family FUNday Sunday with the first 500 kids receiving Drillers Puzzle Cubes. Kids will also have the opportunity go on the field to play catch prior to the game and to run the bases afterwards.

Individual tickets for all six games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 9-14 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Tuesday, June 9 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

We begin another exciting home stand with a night of discounts and deals on $2 Tuesday presented by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas.

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

Wednesday, June 10 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL / SUPER SPLASH DAY

It's your last chance until September to enjoy midweek, daytime baseball! Adults can get out of the office and enjoy lunch at ONEOK Field while kids can cool off with FREE water-themed fun at our splash pad and water slides! Day Baseball is presented by News 102.3 KRMG. This is not a Bark in the Park & $3 White Claw game.

Thursday, June 11 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

It's Thursday, so that means it is Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field presented by Graves McLain Personal Injury Lawyers, FOX23, 97.5. KMOD and 92.1 The Beat! Fans will be able to enjoy $3 selected 16-ounce domestic beers, $3 souvenir cup sodas and $4 Celsius Energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Coors Light and Miller Lite. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands.

DRILLERS SOCCER JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers soccer jersey just in time for the World Cup, courtesy of Graves McLain Personal Injury Lawyers. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket that gives them the opportunity to enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce servings of Coors Light and Miller Lite. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard and the $1 beers on all these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your ticket that gives access to $1 Beers, click HERE and select section 117. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

Friday, June 12 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / "T" TOWN CLOWNS NIGHT

We light up the downtown Tulsa sky with a massive Fireworks Show at ONEOK Field! Friday will also be our "T" Town Clowns night with special on-field jerseys and caps to pay homage to Tulsa's Negro league baseball team! News On 6 K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks and "T" Town Clowns night are made possible by QuikTrip, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

"T" TOWN CLOWNS JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to purchase one of the game-worn "T" Town Clown jerseys by participating in our online auction during the game. Access to the online auction can be obtained. The jersey auction will begin the day of the game and close a week after the game. Each jersey will be autographed by the player who wore it, and proceeds from the auction will benefit the Greenwood District.

Saturday, June 13 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS / MICKEY MANTLE NIGHT

It's our 14th annual tribute to one of Oklahoma's favorite sons and one of baseball's greatest players of all time, Mickey Mantle. The first 2,000 fans to enter with paid admissions through the Tulsa World First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances will receive a commemorative ring that honors Mantle's 643 foot home run, the longest home run of all time! Mickey's sons, David and Danny Mantle, will also be in attendance to visit with fans and throw the ceremonial first pitch. In addition, a huge post-game Fireworks Show will conclude the night. Friday Night Fireworks and Mickey Mantle Night Rings are courtesy of Route 66 Road Fest presented by AAA, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

MICKEY MANTLE RING & ROUTE 66 ROAD FEST TICKET PACKAGE

Fans can skip the line and guarantee their Mickey Mantle ring by purchasing a special $30 ticket package. Each package will include a COUNTRY Financial Terrace ticket, a Mickey Mantle Ring and a ticket to the Route 66 Road Fest presented by AAA. Click HERE for more information on the Route 66 Road Fest presented by AAA.

Sunday, June 14 First Pitch at 1:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

Sunday is another Family FUNday Sunday to conclude another great home stand presented by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and ice cream treat that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concession stands. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. Sunday will also be kids movie day with video clips various Toy Story merchandise available in the Drillers Team Store.

DRILLERS PUZZLE CUBE GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans who enter through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers Puzzle Cube, courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

DELTA DENTAL KID'S CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR SERIES

Following the Drillers game, fans will want to stick around and watch local high school seniors wear their school uniforms one last time as they compete in a North vs. South all-star game.







Texas League Stories from June 3, 2026

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