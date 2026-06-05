Drillers Win Ninth Straight Behind Four Home Runs

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers congratulate Jake Gelof after a homer

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Elisa Chavez) Tulsa Drillers congratulate Jake Gelof after a homer(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Elisa Chavez)

Amarillo, TX - Four home runs from the Tulsa Drillers offense helped produce the club's ninth straight victory on Thursday night. The Amarillo Sod Poodles began the night by putting Tulsa in a 2-0 deficit, but the Drillers answered with three, two-run homers plus a solo shot to defeat the Sod Poodles 7-3 at HODGETOWN. It was the 17th comeback win for Tulsa this season.

The current nine-game win streak is the best since Tulsa set its franchise record of 10 consecutive wins in 2016. The win also helped maintain the Drillers 1 ÃÂ½ game, first-place lead over Arkansas in the Texas League's North Division.

For the third straight night, Amarillo produced the game's first run. In the first inning, Danny Serretti drew a lead-off walk, stole second base and scored on Manuel Pena's single.

The Sod Poodles doubled their lead in the second when Gavin Conticello began the inning with a triple and Junior Franco followed with a single that made it 2-0.

One inning later, Mike Sirota led off with a single and Elijah Hainline hit a two-run homer to tie the game.

Amarillo regained the lead in the fifth inning when a triple set up Druw Jones for his RBI single.

The Drillers displayed their power again in the sixth to score four runs and go back in front 6-3. Kyle Nevin began the inning by earning a walk and he scored when Jake Gelof blasted a two-run homer.

The next batter, Joe Vetrano, drew a walk and scored when Josue De Paula belted a two-run shot.

The home runs put Tulsa starting pitcher Payton Martin in line for the win as he pitched a scoreless sixth to complete his night. He was charged with three runs on seven hits and four walks. His six-inning start was Martin's longest of the season.

Frank Rodriguez hit the Drillers fourth home run in the eighth inning to increase the lead to 7-3. The home run was his third of the season in 17 games played.

Antonio Knowles and Cam Day combined to hold Amarillo without a hit over the final three innings. Knowles worked two innings and punched out two Amarillo hitters. Day allowed just one baserunner on a walk but induced a game-ending double play.

GAME NOTES

*Tulsa's offense has now hit eight home runs in the first three games in Amarillo.

*De Paula's homer was his ninth of 2026 and his two RBI upped his season total to 50, the second most in the Texas League.

*Martin's win evened his record at 2-2.

*With his three hits, Sirota extended his on-base streak as he has now reached base in 44 straight games, including 14 with the Drillers.

*De Paula's two-run homer gave him a 12-game hitting streak, the longest this season for a Tulsa batter. The outfielder has also reached base in 21 straight games, another high for Tulsa this year.

*Hainline's third-inning blast raised his on-base streak to 20 games. The home run was his ninth of the season, and it topped his total from 2025 across 111 games played. Hainline has also scored a run in seven straight games.

*With his homer, Gelof has earned a hit in 12 of his last 13 games and he has driven in a run in six consecutive games.

Jake Gelof is congratulated by Joe Vetrano and Kyle Nevin following his go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of Thursday's win in Amarillo.Elisa Chavez

*Earlier in the day, De Paula was named the Texas League Player of the Month for May. He finished the month batting .340 and led the league in hits (35), doubles (14) and total bases (67). In addition, he finished second in the Texas League in several other categories, including runs scored (27), RBI (29), slugging percentage (.650) and OPS (1.060).

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Sod Poodles will resume their six-game series on Friday night at HODGETOWN. Starting time is set for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - RHP Peter Heubeck (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Amarillo - TBA

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Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026

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