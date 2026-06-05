Doyle Goes Five Solid Frames, Earns First Pro Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







FRISCO, TX - Liam picked up his first professional win after allowing two runs over five innings in 6-4 Cardinals win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night at Riders Field.

Doyle struck out six and issued two walks. He left the game with a 3-2 lead after five.

Dakota Harris gave Springfield the lead in the second inning with a three-run home run, his fifth of the season. He ended up 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

W: Doyle (1-3)

L: Santos (0-3)

S: Saladin (1)

NOTES:

- The Cardinals totaled six stolen bases in the game.

- Jose Cordoba went 1-for-3 with two steals in his Double-A debut.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (25-28) at Frisco (27-25)

- SHP Cijntje vs. LHP Pence

- Friday, June 5, 7:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026

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