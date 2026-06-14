Snipe Hunters Fall in Saturday Night Contest

Published on June 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals, playing as their alternate identity the Ozarks Snipe Hunters, fell by a 6-2 final to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday night. They'll need to win on Sunday evening in order to earn a series split in the six-game set.

DECISIONS:

W: Ashton Izzie (3-2)

L: Chen-Wei Lin (1-3)

NOTES:

Jon Jon Gazdar homered in the bottom of the seventh, marking back-to-back games with a home run for the Springfield infielder.

Trey Paige homered in the bottom of the second inning. He has hit four home runs in his last seven home games at Route 66 Stadium.

Dominic Picone tossed a season-high 2.2 innings. He did not allow a base runner while striking out five.

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Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2026

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