Rainiel Rodriguez Homers Twice for Springfield

Published on June 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - St. Louis Cardinals number two prospect Rainiel Rodriguez launched a pair of home runs in Thursday night's game. Springfield, playing as their brand-new alternate identity the Ozarks Snipe Hunters, dropped their first game 13-4 under the moniker to the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

DECISIONS:

W: Daniel Eagen (1-5)

L: Hunter Hayes (4-3)

NOTES:

In the bottom of the first, Rainiel Rodriguez hit his first home run at Springfield's Route 66 Stadium. He homered again in the bottom of the seventh. It's the first time he's had multiple homers in the same game at Double-A. He went 2-for-5.

Jurrangelo Cijntje struck out six batters in 4.1 innings of work. He threw 79 pitches and touched 99 MPH right handed.

Along with Rodriguez, Trey Paige, Miguel Villarroel and Dakota Harris all tallied multi-hit games.

UP NEXT:

Friday, June 12 vs Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 PM

Ozarks Snipe Hunters Night, Loren Cook Company Marty Prather 'Sign Man' Bobblehead (2,000), Country Fireworks, presented by 105.1 The Bull

LHP Braden Davis (0-3, 5.44) vs LHP Adonys Perez (0-0, 4.50)

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2026

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