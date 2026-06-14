Frisco Rides Away with Eight Ninth Inning Runs

Published on June 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Tirso Ornelas put the San Antonio Missions (26-36) on the board with a solo blast in the first inning, giving them a 1-0 lead that lasted until the eighth innings. A two-run error jumped the Frisco RoughRiders (34-26) ahead in the eighth before they erupted for eight runs in the ninth, led by a bases-clearing triple and two homers, to win 10-1 on Toy Story Night.

Ornelas hit his homer against Frisco starter Ben Anderson and banged it off the scoreboard. He provided Missions starter Ian Koenig with an advantage he held onto through his five scoreless innings. He walked three but only allowed two hits and danced around trouble to maintain the edge.

Harry Gustin did well in his two clean frames with four strikeouts, but things took a turn while Sadrac Franco toed the rubber. With runners on second and third, Franco fielded a grounder back to the mound and threw home, catching Rafe Perich in a rundown. Catcher Brendan Durfee ran Perich back towards third, but when he threw it back, it glanced off the glove of Luis Verdugo and went far enough away to allow two runs to score.

With a lead in hand, Frisco blew it open in the ninth against Francis Peña and Clark Candiotti. Perich tripled home three ahead of homers from Keith Jones II and Julian Brock, blows that ended up giving Frisco their 10-1 win.

Up Next:

The Missions and RoughRiders conclude their six-game series on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Righty Victor Lizarraga (2-6, 6.89) faced lefty Dylan MacLean (4-0, 4.56). It is Military Appreciation Day presented by Boeing. Active military members who show their ID can receive up to four complimentary tickets. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2026

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