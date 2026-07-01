Missions Fire off Two Long Bombs in 6-2 Win over Amarillo

Published on June 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions (3-4) starting lefty Jagger Haynes showed up and showed out against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (3-4) before of a packed house at The Wolff while Jake Cunningham and Albert Fabian each blasted home runs in the fourth inning en route to a 6-2 Missions win.

The Missions offense rallied early off an error from Sod Poodles second baseman Demetrio Crisantes. After Cunningham reached successfully, Braedon Karpathios reached off a beautiful soft bunt. Ryan Jackson mimicked Karpathios with a sacrifice bunt of his own to put two Missions into scoring position. Fabian notched a two-run single off a hard-hit ground ball that bounced off the pitching mound, putting the Missions up early 2-0.

Haynes cruised through six innings of the contest while striking out four Sod Poodles. Haynes matched his season high 6.2 innings in this contest, though he ran into some fatigue in the seventh inning. After walking two Sod Poodles, a wild pitch, and a balk scored two runs for Amarillo. Falling an out short of finishing the stanza, Francis Peña came in for a taxed Haynes after a stellar performance to finish things off.

Cunningham and Fabian kept the good times rolling in the fourth with their moonshots to double the Missions lead at the time to 4-0. The duo continued to dominate against Amarillo with two doubles in the sixth inning to score an additional run. Cunningham crossed home plate for a third time in the seventh after a wild pitch from Roman Angelo to pad the Missions' lead at 6-2.

Missions reliever Josh Mallitz capped the night off with a pop out and two emphatic strikeouts to finish the Missions' 6-2 victory.

Up Next:

The Missions and Sod Poodles continue their six-game series on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. It's a paw-some night at the park! Dogs get in free, so bring your best friend along for the game. All pets must be leashed at all times, and please clean up after your pup. Let's play ball - and fetch! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.