Drillers to Host Season Four of the King Cabbage Band Camp

Published on June 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers are thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated King Cabbage Band Camp to ONEOK Field for its fourth season. Also known as "Brass in The Ballpark," the two-week intensive program was founded by Greg Fallis and Larry White. The camp is specially designed to help middle school and high school music students elevate their skills, expand their musical knowledge, and gain unparalleled real-world experience.

This season, a group of over 30 students will have the exclusive opportunity to learn the art of brass playing and performance tips directly from King Cabbage band leader Greg Fallis and other members of the acclaimed brass band. The students are catching the instructors at an exciting time; the King Cabbage horn section has just returned home to Tulsa following a lengthy and highly successful European tour performing alongside country music superstar Zach Bryan.

"Coming off a massive international tour, there is nothing more grounding and rewarding than returning home to share what we've learned with the next generation of Tulsa musicians," said Greg Fallis, Band Leader of King Cabbage Brass Band.

"Brass in The Ballpark isn't just about playing notes on a page; it's about song, wind, collaboration, and understanding the rich musical heritage we have right here in our backyard."

The rigorous and exciting curriculum will take students through some of Tulsa's most iconic arts and entertainment venues. Daily rehearsals will be held at the Fly Loft, culminating in a full-scale dress rehearsal on the stage of the historic Cain's Ballroom.

The program reaches its crescendo with high-energy, pre-game performances at ONEOK Field for the Tulsa Drillers games on Friday, July 10, and Sunday, July 12. Fans attending the games can expect a vibrant, New Orleans-style brass band atmosphere brought to life by Oklahoma's brightest young talent.

In addition to musical instruction, Brass in The Ballpark places a strong emphasis on cultural education. The curriculum includes a dedicated day of music history, featuring immersive visits to the Woody Guthrie Center and the Bob Dylan Center. This unique educational component serves as an important complement to their technical training, rooting the students in the profound songwriting and cultural impact of two American music legends.

Brass in The Ballpark is grateful to our sponsors, FMAC, Mythic Press, Bob Dylan Center, Woody Guthrie Center and Guthrie Green who make it possible to provide scholarships and instruments to students in need.

Tickets for the July 10 and July 12 Drillers games, featuring the Brass in The Ballpark pre-game performances, are available.







Texas League Stories from June 30, 2026

Drillers to Host Season Four of the King Cabbage Band Camp - Tulsa Drillers

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