Bats Go Quiet in Soddies Loss at San Antonio

Published on June 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (3-4, 39-36) fell to the San Antonio Missions (3-4, 34-42), 6-2, on Tuesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Following a series finale in which the Soddies posted a historic number of runs, they were unable to carry the momentum over in their first game on the road in over two weeks as they dropped the opener.

Both squads would exit the first with a zero in the run column, but San Antonio drew first blood in the bottom half of the second. After a Mission reached on a throwing error to lead off the frame, Braedon Karpathios and Ryan Jackson each used bunts of differing varieties to put a pair of runners in scoring position for Albert Fabian who collected a two-run single, giving the hosts the early advantage.

Adonys Perez, the Amarillo starter, was able to prevent further damage by inducing a ground ball double play to end the second inning and get the Soddies back in the dugout. The Soddies went down in order in the top of the third however, unable to mount an immediate response.

When the fourth inning rolled around, San Antonio tacked on two more runs to double their lead, using solo homers off the bats of Cunningham and Fabian.

Amarillo applied pressure in the top of the fifth as Gavin Conticello singled with one away and Alberto Barriga walked to create a great scoring chance for the visitors. A pair of sequential flyouts ended the opportunity however, and the Soddies were left still looking at a goose egg on the scoreboard.

The Sod Poodles found themselves in a deeper hole by the end of the sixth after Fabian drove in his fourth run of the night on a double down the right field line in San Antonio's turn at-bat.

In the seventh, Druw Jones and Conticello drew back-to-back one-out walks and both moved into scoring position on Barriga's groundout. The Soddies then pushed across both runs in rather untraditional ways, using a wild pitch and a balk to scratch the pair and cut into the deficit.

Cunningham added on to a career night at the dish after he got hit by a pitch to lead off the home eighth, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored his fourth run of the night on a wild pitch, giving the Missions a 6-2 advantage. Amarillo would go down in order in their final turn at-bat in the ninth, dropping the series opener in San Antonio.

POSTGAME NOTES

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES: With his two out single in the second inning, Druw Jones extended his hitting streak to nine games, matching a career long for the center fielder...since the streak began on June 17, he is batting .441 (15x34) with a 1.113 OPS...his strong June comes to a close with the D-backs' no. 16 prospect ranking third in batting (.368) in the Texas League.

WHAT CONTI DO?: Reaching base safely three times this evening was Gavin Conticello ...the outfielder from Florida has now collected a hit in each of his most recent six games with four of his eight hits going for extra bases...his 23 RBI for the month of June ranks 4th among Texas League batters.







Texas League Stories from June 30, 2026

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