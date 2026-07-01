Vázquez and Pineda Homer in Nats' 8-3 Loss

Published on June 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Daniel Vázquez and Jack Pineda hit solo home runs in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (1-6, 30-44) 8-3 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks (4-3, 35-41) on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Hooks on Wednesday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

After the Hooks plated four in the opening frame, Vázquez got the Naturals on the board with his third homer of the season in the second. The shortstop crushed a ball 418 feet to center field to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Naturals starter Steven Zobac kept it a 4-1 contest through five innings. The Royals' No. 11 prospect (MLB Pipeline) dealt a season-high five frames and retired eight batters in a row between the first and fourth. Zobac allowed three hits and punched out three batters.

Corpus Christi scored another four runs in the eighth, and Northwest Arkansas responded with a run in the bottom half. Pineda extended his on-base streak to 14 straight with a leadoff homer in the ninth. Pineda's fourth long ball of the season made it an 8-3 game, which was the final score.

The Naturals face the Hooks in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlett Letter and Baseball Bingo. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 30, 2026

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