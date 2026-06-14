Drillers Walk off Wind Surge, 8-7, Despite Late Rally

Published on June 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge (23-37) suffered their second walk-off loss of the series Saturday night at ONEOK Field, falling 8-7 to the Tulsa Drillers (41-21) in game five of a six-game set despite a dominant start from Preston Johnson and a three-hit, three-RBI night from Billy Amick.

Amick paced the Wichita offense, matching a professional high with three hits while adding two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. The slugger has homered in back-to-back games and driven in seven runs over his last two contests. Kala'i Rosario continued his hot stretch as well, extending his on-base streak to 15 games and launching a game-tying solo homer in the ninth inning, his third consecutive game with a home run. Garrett Spain added a two-run double, while Caleb Roberts reached base three times via walk.

Johnson turned in one of his strongest starts of the season, striking out a season-high seven batters while allowing just one run over 4.2 innings. However, a six-run sixth inning by Tulsa erased Wichita's five-run advantage and set the stage for the Drillers' walk-off victory.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge threatened in first in the opening inning. Wichita loaded the bases on two walks and a double from Amick before an inning-ending double play limited the damage to a single run.

Johnson was sharp from the start, striking out four Drillers over his first two scoreless innings.

Wichita took the lead in the third. After a walk and a double put two runners aboard, Spain lined a two-run double to push the advantage to 2-0.

Tulsa answered in the bottom half of the inning, using a single, a walk and an RBI base hit to trim the deficit to 2-1.

The Wind Surge broke the game open in the fourth. Kyle DeBarge reached on an error and later scored on a second Tulsa throwing error before Amick crushed a three-run homer, his 16th of the season, to extend Wichita's lead to 6-1.

Johnson continued to deal into the fifth, recording his seventh strikeout before exiting after 4.2 innings.

The Drillers stormed back in the sixth. Tulsa loaded the bases and scored six runs on a wild pitch, three walks, three singles and a sacrifice fly to take a 7-6 lead.

Wichita refused to go away in the ninth. Rosario launched an opposite-field solo homer, his 10th of the season, to tie the game at 7-7 and force a dramatic finish.

Tulsa answered in the bottom of the inning, plating the winning run to secure an 8-7 walk-off victory on a sacrifice fly.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita trails the series 1-4.

Caleb Roberts reached base three times via walk.

Billy Amick recorded his 16th multi-RBI game of the season and blasted his 16th home run.

Amick has homered in back-to-back games.

Amick recorded his 13th multi-hit game of the season and has posted multiple hits in consecutive contests.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all 15 games since returning from the injured list.

Rosario homered in his third consecutive game and launched his 10th home run of the season.

Garrett Spain recorded his third multi-RBI game of the season.

Quinn McDaniel made his Wind Surge debut and recorded his first Double-A hit.

RHP Preston Johnson struck out a season-high seven batters over 4.2 innings.

RHP Hunter Gregory recorded his second scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

3 - Kala'i Rosario homered for the third consecutive game, launching a game-tying blast in the ninth inning.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge conclude their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Games can be heard on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.